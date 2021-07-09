Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reggie Jackson Jersey From Historic 539-Foot HR Hits Auction, Could Fetch $250K!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 8 days ago

The jersey Reggie Jackson wore when he hit his famous moonshot home run during the 1971 All-Star Game has just hit the auction block … and it can be all yours, if you’ve got some serious cash laying around!!. TMZ Sports has learned … the Oakland A’s vest that Reggie...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dock Ellis
Person
Curt Gowdy
Person
Reggie Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Jersey#Could Fetch#Moonshot#The Oakland A#Scp Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: Could Reggie Jackson be the point guard solution?

Reggie Jackson, New York Knicks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The likelihood of Reggie Jackson coming to the New York Knicks may be fairly high. It’s no secret that the New York Knicks are going to be looking for a starting point guard this offseason via free agency or trade. There is some mutual interest between the team and Derrick Rose, who will likely fill the 6th man role if he comes back.
NBAclipperholics.com

LA Clippers: Ideal replacements if Reggie Jackson doesn’t re-sign

The LA Clippers will have to pay a very high price for Reggie Jackson if they want him back next year. He played himself into a lucrative contract due to a very strong postseason showing this year. Jackson’s signed expensive contracts before, even receiving a 5-year/$80 million contract earlier in...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Reggie Jackson wearing Astros Altuve jersey is borderline insane

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 09: Reggie Jackson, special advisor to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, watches batting practice before a game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on July 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) We understand Reggie Jackson is now a turncoat...
NBAHoops Habit

NBA Free Agency: 3 best landing spots for Reggie Jackson

It wasn’t long ago when the future of Reggie Jackson in the NBA seemed uncertain. He’s admitted as much, saying he was on the verge of retirement before the season. Instead, he returned to the LA Clippers and became a key cog in the franchise’s first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Josh Jackson could be the odd man out

When the Detroit Pistons signed Josh Jackson they were taking a flyer on a high-ceiling talent who might have needed a change of scenery to thrive. It was a smart move, as Jackson was a top-five pick, is still very young and the Detroit Pistons weren’t trying to win anyway, so there was nothing to lose.
NBAfoxbangor.com

Rare Magic & Larry Bird Card Hits Auction Block, Expected To Fetch $500K

Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Julius “Dr. J” Erving are 3 of the greatest hoopers ever … and now a super-rare basketball card produced 40 years ago is on the auction block … and could rake in over $500k!!. The 1980-1981 Topps Scoring Leader card features the Celtics, 76ers, and...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Watch: Reds prospect Jose Barrero hits a 426-foot HR in the Futures Game

Today is a dream day for baseball prospect followers. This afternoon the Futures Game is taking place in Colorado. Later tonight the 1st round of the Major League Baseball draft begins. It’s the Super Bowl of days. And for the Cincinnati Reds and their fans, things got out to a great start. Jose Barrero got the nod as the starting shortstop in the Futures Game and was placed at second in the lineup. After a shutout top half of the inning, the Reds prospect came up to the plate with no one on in the bottom of the 1st inning and after battling with Cole Winn for four pitches that included two foul balls, Winn left an 84 MPH curveball over the middle of the plate and Barrero crushed it 426 feet into the stands in left center field.
MLBMLB

Slater's clutch 463-foot HR lifts SF over AZ

It wasn’t the Giants’ crispest victory of the year, but in the end, they were bailed out by outfielder Austin Slater, who picked an opportune time to break out of his prolonged slump. The Giants blew an early four-run lead and committed a season-high three errors, but Slater crushed a...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Will pitchers make adjustments vs. Chas McCormick?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 16: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros gestures to the crowd ahead of Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers after hitting a home run during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on June 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Young Stars Shined in the Return of MLB All-Star Week

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado shined a bright light on the exciting young talent that will carry professional baseball into its next era. For the 20th time in the past 24 years, the American League beat the National League in the Midsummer Classic, using great pitching and offensive production from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Xander Bogaerts to win 5-2.
MLBLiterary Hub

Mr. Self-Destruct: MLB All-Star C.C. Sabathia on the Twin Demons of Fame and Alcoholism

I’m a weird alcoholic. I don’t fit the stereotypes. There was no single “trigger” that would set me off on a binge. Not a sad anniversary, not a time of the day, not going to a party. It was all of those things, and none of them. I didn’t ever drink more if I pitched bad; I would drink just as much if I pitched good. There was always a reason to drink. I just really liked to drink, and drink, and drink, many times until I blacked out. For a long time it was mostly fun—like when I got my first major league win and five of my Cleveland Indians teammates took me out to a Baltimore bar and stuffed every pocket of my suit with cash. The next morning I woke up wearing $10,000 in crumpled bills, as if I was the world’s largest fully clothed stripper. And there was never any trouble finding guys to go drinking with. There’s a lot of alcoholics in baseball. A lot. Many of them great players.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and More

The All-Star break has officially concluded, but the hot stove is only just heating up. The July 30 MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Though there haven't been a ton of huge moves as of yet, the picture is becoming clearer as it pertains to the teams most likely to buy or sell.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Chuck D pays tribute to the 1971 All-Star Game

The last All-Star Game at Tiger Stadium was historical for so many reasons not only to Detroit Tigers fans but baseball fans everywhere. As a child of the ’80s, three things were ingrained into my childhood. 1. Detroit Tigers baseball, 2. Sci-fi and cartoons (Transformers, Ghostbusters) and 3. Whatever music my older brother listened to.
MLBfoxbangor.com

MLB’s Fernando Tatis Rocks $200k ‘El Nino’ Diamond Chain During All-Star Week

Fernando Tatis is shining bright like a diamond at the MLB’s 2021 All-Star Week … rockin’ a massive ‘El Nino’ diamond chain — worth $200k!!. The San Diego Padres shortstop’s nickname is ‘El Nino’ … and you may have spotted Tatis rockin’ the ice during the Home Run Derby in Denver on Monday — and the jewelry is amazing.
MLBOconee Enterprise

Rocker and Chandler selected in MLB Draft

Two former North Oconee High School baseball stars will soon begin their professional careers. Earlier this week during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Kumar Rocker and Bubba Chandler were selected from the national pool of players. Rocker was picked 10th overall by the New York Mets. Chandler was the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy