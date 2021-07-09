Andrew Callaghan Is YouTube Journalism’s Underground Superhero

The young reporter has already established himself as a short-form video extraordinaire despite having only made content for less than two years. The “White Lives Matter” event, held this April in Huntington Beach, California, was a gathering defined by predictable animosity. Each attendee is spewing the same hateful rhetoric and strolling along the sidewalks wearing similarly offensive shirts, all except for one man. His choice of attire is an oversized tan suit, and instead of a sign, he carries a microphone that he periodically offers to passersby.