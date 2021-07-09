Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

Andrew Callaghan Is YouTube Journalism’s Underground Superhero

By Niall Calvert, Wesleyan University
studybreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young reporter has already established himself as a short-form video extraordinaire despite having only made content for less than two years. The “White Lives Matter” event, held this April in Huntington Beach, California, was a gathering defined by predictable animosity. Each attendee is spewing the same hateful rhetoric and strolling along the sidewalks wearing similarly offensive shirts, all except for one man. His choice of attire is an oversized tan suit, and instead of a sign, he carries a microphone that he periodically offers to passersby.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Americans#Patreon#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy