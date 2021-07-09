‘What Is a Legacy?’: The Rise and Fall of Lin-Manuel Miranda
The playwright struck gold with ‘Hamilton,’ but backlash from his recent film adaptation as well as his cringy public actions have called his reputation into question. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda established himself as the quasi-patron saint of the theater with the overwhelming success of his musical “Hamilton.” Garnering immense critical acclaim, “Hamilton” paved the way for an illustrious career studded with honors of every persuasion. For a moment, everything he touched turned to gold.studybreaks.com
