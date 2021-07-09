Zoe Saldana May Actually Be Hollywood’s Lucky Penny

Some folks might think that Matt Damon is kicking himself right about now when it comes to the fact that he turned down starring in the first Avatar movie for a chance to keep moving forward with the Jason Bourne movies. But the truth is that he’s not doing that at all since while it is an interesting story, Damon is happy with the decision he made and it’s probably for the best since thinking about his acting style in Avatar makes one wonder what James Cameron was thinking when he picked Matt as his first choice. It’s real when people say that it’s hard to see what a person is visualizing when they think about certain ideas since it’s easy to think that very few people might have selected Damon for the Avatar movie, either because he doesn’t feel like he would be the right fit or because it doesn’t exactly play up to his style of acting. It’s a bit hard to explain really, but Matt is one of those that can take on action, drama, and even comedy, but for this role, it was likely better to have someone that wasn’t as well known to fill the lead role.