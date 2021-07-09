Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Zoe Saldana May Actually Be Hollywood’s Lucky Penny

By Fatima Sani, Rollins College
studybreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom box office hits like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to game-changers like ‘Avatar,’ it would seem everything the actress touches turns to gold. Actress and activist Zoe Saldana is regarded as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actresses of all time. From her theater performances in the earlier part of her career to getting cast in numerous major blockbuster films, Saldana has received much acclaim in popular culture and mainstream media. It is one thing to be talented, and it is another to showcase variety in such a captivating way. Over the course of her ongoing career, Saldana has had a knack for bringing some of the most unforgettable characters to life. Her mastery of genres knows no bounds, and her range of diverse roles is a contributing factor to her grandeur. Being Hollywood’s “lucky penny” might be a bit of an understatement considering how much attention her performances garner. Everything she touches turns to gold — or in her case, amasses billions for the film industry.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Television#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescoveteur.com

Meet Hollywood’s Youngest Producer

Since 2014, Marsai Martin has been dazzling us all on the small screen in her role as Diane Johnson on the NBC sitcom Black-ish. Then, at only 14 years of age, she made history and became the youngest Hollywood executive producer for the comedy film Little. So if it's not already clear by now, she's not your average teenager.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan Wants Jennifer Lawrence In Gunpowder Milkshake 2

The bare bones of Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake have been seen and done before countless times already, but based on how well the movie has been performing on the platform since being added to the library on Wednesday, it’s something audiences will never grow tired of. Take an established and popular...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hollywood’s mad for musicals

Spielberg’s back with “West Side Story.” Golden musicals are returning — many onto the silver screen. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella.” Like again — and again — “Guys and Dolls.”. One of the stage’s all-time splashiest classiest jazziest musicals was “Guys and Dolls.” The...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

Female-centric Gunpowder Milkshake fizzles with story and action

If the past 20 years of movies have proven anything, it’s that plenty of women have shown the ability to carry an action film just as well as men can. They include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, and Marvel stars like Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and Karen Gillan, all of whom owe a debt of gratitude toward Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton for paving the way.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Matt Damon Turned Down 10% of the Profits on Avatar

Some folks might think that Matt Damon is kicking himself right about now when it comes to the fact that he turned down starring in the first Avatar movie for a chance to keep moving forward with the Jason Bourne movies. But the truth is that he’s not doing that at all since while it is an interesting story, Damon is happy with the decision he made and it’s probably for the best since thinking about his acting style in Avatar makes one wonder what James Cameron was thinking when he picked Matt as his first choice. It’s real when people say that it’s hard to see what a person is visualizing when they think about certain ideas since it’s easy to think that very few people might have selected Damon for the Avatar movie, either because he doesn’t feel like he would be the right fit or because it doesn’t exactly play up to his style of acting. It’s a bit hard to explain really, but Matt is one of those that can take on action, drama, and even comedy, but for this role, it was likely better to have someone that wasn’t as well known to fill the lead role.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy