Zoe Saldana May Actually Be Hollywood’s Lucky Penny
From box office hits like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to game-changers like ‘Avatar,’ it would seem everything the actress touches turns to gold. Actress and activist Zoe Saldana is regarded as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actresses of all time. From her theater performances in the earlier part of her career to getting cast in numerous major blockbuster films, Saldana has received much acclaim in popular culture and mainstream media. It is one thing to be talented, and it is another to showcase variety in such a captivating way. Over the course of her ongoing career, Saldana has had a knack for bringing some of the most unforgettable characters to life. Her mastery of genres knows no bounds, and her range of diverse roles is a contributing factor to her grandeur. Being Hollywood’s “lucky penny” might be a bit of an understatement considering how much attention her performances garner. Everything she touches turns to gold — or in her case, amasses billions for the film industry.studybreaks.com
