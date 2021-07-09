The Most Expensive Estates in the Priciest Zip Codes Are Up for Grabs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFashion and real estate tend to follow a similar playbook when it comes to monetary value. Just as nearly every prestigious fashion house features one recurring iconic piece in each collection—Chanel’s tweed jacket, Gucci’s horse-bit leather loafers, and Hermès’ colorful printed silk scarves, to name a few—each desirable zip code boasts one estate that’s more renowned than its neighbors. And these standout pieces and homes tend to bear a high price tag.

Related
Real Estate247wallst.com

Most Expensive Cities to Buy a Home

To determine the most expensive cities to buy a home in the nation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median owner-occupied home values from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes 29,573 incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical...
Apparelsnntv.com

Top 10 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold at Auction as of 2021

Originally Posted On: Top 10 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold at Auction as of 2021 (newbondstreetpawnbrokers.com) There is nothing more fascinating than a mechanical watch, the tiny gears and pulsating mainspring, the craftsmanship and the commitment to engineering excellence. Mechanical watches represent some of the greatest achievements of man in a device small enough to fit in your pocket. No wonder then that the best examples are highly sought after by collectors.
Brooklyn, NYarchitecturaldigest.com

7 Stunning Brooklyn Properties on the Market Right Now

According to Douglas Elliman's second-quarter 2021 report, residential real estate in Brooklyn reached new records for the third straight quarter. There were 3,427 sales, up 124.7% from the year-ago quarter, reaching the highest second-quarter total in 14 years. Rentals saw a spike too, with 2,141 new leases signed—the highest total in June since 2008.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Real Estate Round-Up

Tesla Head Designer Franz von Holzhausen Buys $23 Million Home on Encinal Bluffs. Now that Tesla’s head designer has purchased a second property in Malibu, who knows? Maybe he’ll be even more likely to make a stop at the new Tesla information center/showroom at the Whole Foods at the Park Shopping Center.
Real Estateluxurytravelmagazine.com

Luxury Real Estate Redefined with ONE Sotheby’s Taylor Travaglione

In the last year, the global economy has seen an influx of sudden and drastic changes across nearly every major global market. With the coronavirus pandemic still dictating much of the world’s economy, the real estate industry has been one market in particular whose transformation over the last 12 months is one that no one could have fathomed. Particularly, the landscape of luxury & ultra-luxury real estate across Florida’s southeast coast has been one market that has skyrocketed from the onset of the pandemic. And while no one anticipated such a precipitous boom in this particular market, one established real estate visionary of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has been prepared for an opportunity like this all along. Introducing Taylor Travaglione.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Luxury Home Buyers Are Back in Manhattan

Manhattan’s well-to-do home buyers—a segment of the population that was conspicuously absent during the height of the coronavirus pandemic—have made their grand return, according to several market reports from some of New York City’s largest brokerages on Friday. Deals being made on the borough’s priciest homes surged in the second...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Drinksluxurylaunches.com

$250 for a shot? Louis XIII the maker of the one of the worlds most expensive cognac has unveiled a decanter that will be served only at the world’s most elite nightclubs

If you’re a party person and are likely to visit one of the elite nightclubs of the world, you’re in for some luck! Louis XIII has recently launched the Ultra-Rare Read Decanter N°XIII, which will exclusively be made available in select locations across the globe. The rare N°XIII experience is...
Beauty & Fashionthe-saleroom.com

Luxury handbags, watches, jewelry and ART

Kelly dog lizard bracelet (varanus niloticus) with palladium hardware. Mint condition with invoice and CITES copy, box. Rodeo Gri Gri charm, sold with invoice and box. Beautiful Evelyne TPM mini bag in rose sakura togo leather with pink shoulder strap and silver hardware. Good condition. Letter X. 1,000 EUR help.
Interior Designhomedit.com

30 Ways to Refresh Your White Bathroom With Style

White, such a crisp, fresh, clean color. It’s no wonder that so many people choose it when they give rooms a makeover. But sometimes, when a space has been white for a while, you might start to miss its beauty in the mundane of everyday life. Especially those white bathrooms....
ChinaPosted by
InsideHook

This Chinese Auction Site Is Selling Luxury Items Previously Owned by Criminals

What if we told you you could finally attain that long coveted Rolex for a fraction of its usual price, the caveat being that it once belonged to a convicted criminal? For those who have no qualms about the origins of their luxury wares or are simply tired of perusing the same resell sites to little avail, the judicial auction site Sifa Paimai (from the massive Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba) offers a new avenue by which to shop discounted Cartier timepieces, Hermès handbags, Range Rover SUVs and even Chinese properties.

