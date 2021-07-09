The Most Expensive Estates in the Priciest Zip Codes Are Up for Grabs
Fashion and real estate tend to follow a similar playbook when it comes to monetary value. Just as nearly every prestigious fashion house features one recurring iconic piece in each collection—Chanel’s tweed jacket, Gucci’s horse-bit leather loafers, and Hermès’ colorful printed silk scarves, to name a few—each desirable zip code boasts one estate that’s more renowned than its neighbors. And these standout pieces and homes tend to bear a high price tag.www.architecturaldigest.com
