Sinclair’s RSN Streaming Service Is a Gamble, but a Necessary One
Sinclair Broadcast Group recently unveiled ambitious plans for a direct-to-consumer local regional sports network (RSN) streaming service. The company has to roll the dice. The $9.6 billion spent on acquiring Fox Sports’ RSNs from Disney in August 2019 looks to have been a vast overpayment given the company wrote down the RSNs by $4.23 billion in November 2020. The inflated price may be compounded by the RSNs owing $1.82 billion in rights fees to teams, according to Sportico.variety.com
