Sinclair’s RSN Streaming Service Is a Gamble, but a Necessary One

NBCU execs are wrestling with what could be their biggest sports challenge yet: the Quiet Olympics. Broadcasting and streaming the Tokyo Summer Games already had a high degree of difficulty due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Then Japan declared a state of emergency late last week, and banned live crowds, adding all kinds of new hurdles to the massive production slated to kick off July 23. Will the events seem as powerful and captivating without the roar of the crowd? Can sportscasters communicate the spirit and substance of the games without the hoopla fans have come to expect?