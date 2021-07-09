Cancel
Sinclair’s RSN Streaming Service Is a Gamble, but a Necessary One

By Gavin Bridge, More Stories
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently unveiled ambitious plans for a direct-to-consumer local regional sports network (RSN) streaming service. The company has to roll the dice. The $9.6 billion spent on acquiring Fox Sports’ RSNs from Disney in August 2019 looks to have been a vast overpayment given the company wrote down the RSNs by $4.23 billion in November 2020. The inflated price may be compounded by the RSNs owing $1.82 billion in rights fees to teams, according to Sportico.

Variety

Variety

News Break
Economy
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Related
NFLthestreamable.com

Media Titans Aren’t Keen on Streaming Service Bundling Deals From The Likes of Apple, Roku, Amazon

It’s never fun when you don’t have a date to the dance — and even some of the media industry’s biggest names are feeling that these days. This year’s hot topic at the Allen & Co. Conferences was streaming and the shifting industry surrounding content most noticeably sports content. Attendees acknowledged the desire for better, more optimized on-demand digital distribution platforms — and they need to be the first to figure it out.
NFLPosted by
Variety

Disney Plans to Spread Sports Further Beyond ESPN

An increasing amount of what ESPN does isn’t going to be seen on good ol’ ESPN. “Sunday Night Baseball” has been a mainstay of the Disney sports network since the show’s launch in 1990, but on August 8, the program will air on ESPN’s corporate cousin, ABC. When ESPN this fall launches its first NHL season coverage in a decade and a half, a good chunk of the games will be made available for viewing by ESPN digital subscribers on Hulu. In 2024, portions of ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage will turn up on ABC and the streaming outlet ESPN Plus. And in...
NFLwhathifi.com

Peacock TV: free trial, channels, shows and full details on NBC's streaming service

Peacock TV is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+. The service is named in honour of the famous NBC logo and aims to stand out from the crowd with a free, ad-supported tier that offers 13,000 hours of movies, TV shows and live sports.
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Live Sports Is the Only Thing Keeping the Lights on for TV Networks

If there’s any downside to the glutton’s buffet that is the Sunday NFL experience, that 12-hour, three-window smorgasbord of circus catches and skeleton-pulverizing hits, it’s the numbing litany of the commercial messages that pay the freight for all the football. By season’s end, the average fan will have memorized every fidgety beat of that unavoidable wireless spot and internalized the sleepy mania of the auto world’s fake-holiday blitz. (There’s probably no faux pas more mortifying than wishing a “Happy Honda Days” to someone who celebrates Lexus’ December to Remember.)
NFLPosted by
Variety

NBCUniversal Wrestles With Pandemic’s Effect on Broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics

NBCU execs are wrestling with what could be their biggest sports challenge yet: the Quiet Olympics. Broadcasting and streaming the Tokyo Summer Games already had a high degree of difficulty due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Then Japan declared a state of emergency late last week, and banned live crowds, adding all kinds of new hurdles to the massive production slated to kick off July 23. Will the events seem as powerful and captivating without the roar of the crowd? Can sportscasters communicate the spirit and substance of the games without the hoopla fans have come to expect?
Buffalo, NYtvtechnology.com

Sinclair’s WUTV/Fox 29 Launches Local News Operations

BUFFALO, N.Y.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched local news operations at its Fox 29 WUTV Buffalo, NY station with a nightly newscast at 10 p.m. and has gone live with a Buffalo Plus digital news site for Bills and Sabres fans. Fox 29 news, which began airing on July 1, provides...
MoviesTimes-News

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, will have all Universal films starting in 2022

The streaming service Peacock is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The companies said Tuesday that starting in 2022 all Universal films, including the new “Jurassic World” and “Minions” movies, will become available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical premieres. Both companies are subsidiaries of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
Sportshowtogeek.com

How to Watch the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics without Cable

Along with most major events, the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 games (2021 Olympics?) will now be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, and broadcast in the U.S. via NBC. Although the Olympic Games will be...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Paramount+ FAQ for Serie A: All the details

Read our Paramount+ FAQ for Serie A for all of the answers to your questions about watching Italy’s top league in the United States. Paramount+ is now the place to stream Italy’s Serie A matches in the United States. Acquiring the Italian top flight is a sign of the company’s ambition to challenge other major sports broadcasters in the near future. “Paramount+ will be the leader in live sports,” CBS Entertainment Group boss George Cheeks recently claimed. “We’re doubling down on soccer on Paramount+. As we look to the future, we are making soccer a core pillar of sports, exclusively available on Paramount+.”
Tennisfastphillysports.com

JULY 19 TV: METS-REDS, CUBS-CARDS, NATS-MARLINS, TBT, TENNIS

Former Phillies pitcher Jared Eickhoff is scheduled to go for the Mets against Cincy. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m. Boston vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m. Texas at...
TV & Videossnntv.com

A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021

Originally Posted On: A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021 | Pulchra. Did you know that there are more than 180 billion streams that occur each year around the globe?. Streaming is becoming the main source for people to watch TV shows and movies. If you have...
RugbyPosted by
Sportico

Fox Nabs Broadcast Rights for Premier Rugby Sevens Games This Fall

Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s) now has a broadcast partner for its debut showcase in October after agreeing to a media rights deal with FOX. The new rugby league, led by 30-year-old founder Owen Scannell, a former Major League Rugby exec, will get linear and digital distribution for its inaugural 2021 events, but the partnership does not yet extend into PR7s first full season, slated for 2022.
Businesscharlottenews.net

GlobeX Data Launches 30 Seconds "Sekur" Commercial on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News as Part of USA Launch Strategy

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is launching a 30 seconds commercial that has started airing today July 19 2021 on the following TV channels: CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News. The commercials will air in total 116 times as part of a marketing test campaign from July 19 2021 to August 15 2021.

