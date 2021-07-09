Canadian County sheriff named to national organization executive office

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West attributes education and background in law enforcement as a key to winning election to office in 2016. Those qualities earned over the course of 38 years are now allowing him to represent state and county law enforcement at the national level. West was named to the office of Secretary for the National Sheriff’s Association in Phoenix during late June. West was already serving on the NSA Board of Directors before running unopposed for Secretary on the Executive Committee. As a member of the Executive Committee, West is now in line to serve as the President of the Association in five years.