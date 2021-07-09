Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian County, OK

Canadian County sheriff named to national organization executive office

By Michael Pineda
theyukonreview.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian County Sheriff Chris West attributes education and background in law enforcement as a key to winning election to office in 2016. Those qualities earned over the course of 38 years are now allowing him to represent state and county law enforcement at the national level. West was named to the office of Secretary for the National Sheriff’s Association in Phoenix during late June. West was already serving on the NSA Board of Directors before running unopposed for Secretary on the Executive Committee. As a member of the Executive Committee, West is now in line to serve as the President of the Association in five years.

www.theyukonreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canadian County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Canadian, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Executive Office#The Executive Committee#Nsa#Sheriff West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy