Destination, HITEC Dallas: Return to In-Person Engagement, Education and Exhibits in 2021

Hotel Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHITEC®, the world’s largest hospitality technology conference and exhibition returns live this year in just three months. Join thousands of fellow hospitality professionals September 27-30, 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas USA for four days of exciting in-person networking, education and exhibits. HFTP recently announced the full education lineup this year, which includes a captivating keynote speaker and slate of industry experts to lead the 40+ individual sessions. Developed by an advisory council of top-level professionals immersed in today’s hospitality industry, the program offers a range of topics which address the information of key importance to you.

