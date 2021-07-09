Mid-season 2021 Detroit Tiger Prospect Rankings - Then there were maybe 20

I was looking at the February 2021 rankings of the team's prospects and it's very, very out of date, so here goes a much needed update with some commentary by yours' truly!. I am moving Mize, Skubal, Manning, Funkhouser, and Rogers off the list with the belief that they're likely here to stay for the balance of 2021. Of course, there could be some falling back and they could be sent back down, but I think we should call them something other than prospect now. My prospect list starts with players that haven't established a presence yet, although they may have made an appearance.