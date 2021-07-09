Cancel
Celebrities

This Controversial Vegetable Is One Of Harry Styles' Favorites

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Move over, kale and cauliflower — there's a new trending vegetable in town, and it has been approved by none other than pop star Harry Styles himself. Apparently, Styles is a huge fan of the often controversial Brussels sprouts, and he even declared on BBC's Radio 1 that he predicts they'll become "the new kale," a trending item spotted on restaurant menus everywhere (via Spoon University). The singer also knows enough about Brussels sprouts to know that boiling or steaming them isn't the ideal way to cook them. Instead, he prefers to sauté them along with some garlic and red onion, or even combine them with strong flavors like curry.

