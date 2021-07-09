Cancel
Public Safety

The Latest: American arrested in Haiti worked alongside Penn

By The Associated Press
darientimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — An American arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti’s president worked alongside Sean Penn to rebuild the country from a devastating earthquake in 2010, according to three people familiar with the Hollywood actor’s decade-old relief drive. The two people said James Solages worked as a driver and...

State
Florida State
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Clément Noël
Person
Joseph Vincent
#Recruiting#Military Veterans#Assassination#Core#Haitians#Non Haitian#Americans#Trenton Daniel#Dominican#Colombians#W Radio#Ctu#Facebook#White House#Fbi#Homeland Security
Place
Americas
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
AccidentsThe Guardian

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all six on board, including two Americans

All six people on board a private plane, including two American missionaries, were killed when the aircraft crashed in Haiti, southwest of capital Port-au-Prince, according to media reports and a missionary group. The plane went down on Friday evening en route from an airport in Port-au-Prince to the southern coastal...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moïse to be laid to rest in historic city of Cap-Haïtien

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse will be laid to rest on July 23 in a state funeral, the government said Friday. Moïse’s funeral will take place in the city of Cap-Haïtien in the northern part of the country. The historic city is both close to where the late president was born and where he began his career as an entrepreneur. It is also where the Republic of Haiti was born after former slaves defeated their French colonizers in the Battle of Vertières, the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution on Nov. 18, 1803. Haiti declared itself free on Jan. 1, 1804.
POTUSNew York Post

Haiti assassination reportedly planned in Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was planned in the Dominican Republic, where three men — including a former opposition senator — were seen in a photograph huddling in a Santo Domingo hotel, Haiti’s police chief said. The image circulating on social media shows two suspects, Dr. Christian Emmanuel...

Community Policy