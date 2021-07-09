Tirzepatide: New Diabetes Treatment Shows Promising Results

Complete set for glucose measurement (diabetes). Glucometer, lancing device, strips and lancets.Diabetesmagazijn.nl/unsplash. Diabetes is a common disease nowadays. 34.2 million people have diabetes (10.5% of the US population) and 88 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes (34.5% of the adult US population). Diabetes affects many parts of the body and is associated with serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation, among other conditions. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 based on the 83,564 death certificates in which diabetes was listed as the underlying cause of death.