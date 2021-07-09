Technical fix to language in bonding bill concerning Austin’s wastewater treatment facility renovation project approved during legislative session

The Minnesota Senate adjourned a special session earlier this week, as Republicans stated that they carried the special session over into this week to review Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet appointments, some of whom had been serving without being confirmed by the Senate. The city of Austin had been seeking a technical fix to language from a bonding bill passed during the 2020 legislative session that would allow funds left over from phase one of the city’s wastewater treatment facility renovation and expansion project to be utilized toward the project moving forward, and Austin City Administrator Craig Clark told KAUS News that the technical fix was finally approved at the end of the regular legislative session…