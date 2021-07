Ford Authority has repeatedly outlined the state of the automotive market as it exists in 2021, where pricing for new and used vehicles has reached stratospheric heights. This trend started partly because of the ongoing chip shortage, which zapped new car availability down to previously unheard of levels and continued because of abnormally high demand for seemingly anything on four wheels. Unfortunately, virtually every segment has been affected, including the market for high-mileage used cars. Specifically, those with odometers between 100k and 110k miles on them, according to a new report from Edmunds.