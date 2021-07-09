Hootiefest: The Big Splash puts all your mid-’90s MTV faves on one beach
Smaller scale, artist-driven boutique vacation festivals have become popular in the last few years, with events like Wilco's Sky Blue Sky mixing a few like minded artists and a cushy beach resort. Hootie & The Blowfish are jumping into the game and they are definitely aiming for a very specific target audience with Hootiefest: The Big Splash, which happens January 26-29, 2022 at the Riviera Cancun, Mexico.www.brooklynvegan.com
