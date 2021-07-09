Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westlake, OH

This high ‘steak’ heist was not well done

By Ian Cross
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQIQw_0asJywXU00

Two people may have taken Outback Steakhouse’s slogan “No Rules, Just Right,” too far when they left the Westlake location without paying last Friday, according to Westlake police. Luckily for investigators, one of them left a clue -- they used their real phone number when they made the reservation.

Police received a call from Outback on Sperry Drive on July 2 reporting a theft, according to the Westlake police blotter. Two customers had walked out on a bill.

The restaurant was able to piece together a phone number for one of the people who had called for a reservation earlier that evening. Officers were able to identify both of the dine-and-dashers.

Misdemeanor theft warrants were issued for a 24-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Elyria, according to police, who are now looking to serve these two their just desserts.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Westlake, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Elyria, OH
Westlake, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heist#Food Drink#Outback Steakhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy