Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh County, PA

Interstate 78 East reopened in Salisbury Township three hours after corrosive spill

By Andrew Scott, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago

A corrosive spill closed part of Interstate 78 East in Salisbury Township for three hours Friday afternoon.

Hazardous material crews were called at 2:12 p.m. for an unidentified white, milky substance spilling from a truck down the Cedar Crest Boulevard ramp onto the highway at mile-marker 55.7, Lehigh County emergency dispatchers said.

Emergency crews were asking for temperature and wind speed and direction in connection with the spill. The highway was reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m., but the ramp remained closed, dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury Township, OH
City
Salisbury, PA
Local
Ohio Government
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haz Mat#Accident#Interstate 78 East#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Man faces charges after breaching security fence at Lehigh Valley International Airport, driving onto runway as plane was taking off, officials say

A man is facing charges after officials say he drove his pickup truck onto a runway at the Lehigh Valley International Airport as a plane was taking off Friday afternoon. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Northampton resident Brad Weinhofer, 34, crashed through the security fence at Gate 28 and drove onto Runway 24, Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority spokesperson Colin Riccobon said. The plane did ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Police looking for Lehigh Township man missing for more than a week

Police are looking for a Lehigh Township man who has been missing for nine days as of Friday. Dylan Guess, 22, of Nectarine Road disabled his home Wi-Fi prior to leaving July 7, took his electronics and has turned off his cell phone, police said. Neighbors’ surveillance video shows a dark-colored, possibly blue sedan stopping in front of his address. The video shows a man in a white shirt and ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy