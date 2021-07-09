Interstate 78 East reopened in Salisbury Township three hours after corrosive spill

A corrosive spill closed part of Interstate 78 East in Salisbury Township for three hours Friday afternoon.

Hazardous material crews were called at 2:12 p.m. for an unidentified white, milky substance spilling from a truck down the Cedar Crest Boulevard ramp onto the highway at mile-marker 55.7, Lehigh County emergency dispatchers said.

Emergency crews were asking for temperature and wind speed and direction in connection with the spill. The highway was reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m., but the ramp remained closed, dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported.

