Couach motor yacht Pozitron sold
The 34.8 metre Couach motor yacht Pozitron, listed for sale by Eric Trupheme at Ocean Independence, has been sold with the buyer introduced by De Valk. Built in Kevlar/composite by French yard Couach Yachts to a design by Exequiel Cano Lanza, Pozitron was delivered in 2000 as a Couach 3300 model with a comprehensive refit in 2017. The interior was designed by Franck Reynaud to welcome nine guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite on the main deck, two twins and a single. All cabins have entertainment centres, new flatscreen television sets and full en suite facilities while a further two cabins sleep up to four crewmembers.www.boatinternational.com
