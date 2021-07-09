Perspectives: Tokyo Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson Suspension & NCAA Temporary NIL Compensation Policy

Sha’Carri Richardson shouldn’t have been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics. Now is the time for the Olympics to consider a change to its banned substance list, among other things. Richardson shared her trauma with the world. Her ability to show up with great pressure and insurmountable pain, after unforeseen circumstances, and perform, is selfless and courageous. She shared that the loss of her biological mother had grieved her to the point she needed a stress reliever. We in the cannabis community understand the medicinal effects of the plant. It’s heartbreaking to see an opportunity ripped away from Ms. Richardson for the legal consumption of cannabis. Sha’Carri Richardson deserves grace and support during this moment and we are here to uplift her! #LetHerRun.