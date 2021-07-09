Perspectives: Tokyo Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson Suspension & NCAA Temporary NIL Compensation Policy
On this edition of Perspectives, host Daren Jaime shifts the conversation to Sports as the NCAA has approved a temporary policy to allow college athletes to get paid after a Supreme Court ruling. Plus, as the Tokyo Olympics draw near, we weigh in on raising track star Sha'Carri Richardson’s drug test and her suspension. Also, banning swim caps designed for swimmers with natural hair at the Tokyo Olympics and What’s behind this controversial policy by the International Swimming Federation.www.bronxnet.org
