Perspectives: Tokyo Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson Suspension & NCAA Temporary NIL Compensation Policy

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Perspectives, host Daren Jaime shifts the conversation to Sports as the NCAA has approved a temporary policy to allow college athletes to get paid after a Supreme Court ruling. Plus, as the Tokyo Olympics draw near, we weigh in on raising track star Sha'Carri Richardson’s drug test and her suspension. Also, banning swim caps designed for swimmers with natural hair at the Tokyo Olympics and What’s behind this controversial policy by the International Swimming Federation.

Sha'Carri Richardson Learns Her Status for 2021 Tokyo Olympics After Positive Drug Test

Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson has learned her status for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after being suspended for a positive drug test. As mentioned by ESPN, Richardson, 21, was not on the Olympic roster released on Tuesday by USA Track and Field, which means she won't be part of the relay team along with competing in the 100-meter race. Richardson tested positive for marijuana in her system, which led to her being suspended for 30 days.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Sha’Carri Richardson shouldn’t have been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson shouldn’t have been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics. Now is the time for the Olympics to consider a change to its banned substance list, among other things. Richardson shared her trauma with the world. Her ability to show up with great pressure and insurmountable pain, after unforeseen circumstances, and perform, is selfless and courageous. She shared that the loss of her biological mother had grieved her to the point she needed a stress reliever. We in the cannabis community understand the medicinal effects of the plant. It’s heartbreaking to see an opportunity ripped away from Ms. Richardson for the legal consumption of cannabis. Sha’Carri Richardson deserves grace and support during this moment and we are here to uplift her! #LetHerRun.
NBABleacher Report

Nneka, Chiney Ogwumike Reportedly File Appeals to FIBA over Nigeria Petitions

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike and Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams are appealing FIBA's decisions to reject their transfer requests to play for the Nigerian women's national basketball team, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. In addition, Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike, who was cleared to play for Nigeria as a naturalized...
SportsTODAY.com

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Tokyo Olympics roster after Track and Field announcement

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Olympics after U.S. Track and Field said Tuesday she would not be a member of the women's 4x100-meter relay team. In a statement, the organization said it is "incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability - and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track."
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

Deaf-blind Paralympian quits Team USA when told she can't bring assistant to Tokyo

Becca Meyers is a six-time Paralympic medalist with three golds from the 2016 Rio Games. She was expected to compete for up to four medals in Tokyo. Instead she's not going. After the 26-year-old deaf-blind swimmer was told she couldn't bring her mother and personal care assistant (PCA) Maria Meyers to help her navigate Tokyo and the Olympic facilities, Meyers informed Team USA that she was quitting the team.
College Sportsdailyjournal.net

Column: No need for the NCAA in new world of college sports

It’s taken way too long but, finally, Mark Emmert is speaking the truth. He’s seen the future, and it doesn’t include him or his colleagues at the NCAA. Actually, Emmert isn’t quite going that far. He still wants the NCAA to exist, if only to regulate small sports and continue to ride the gravy train that is the NCAA basketball tournament.
WorldRaleigh News & Observer

AP sources: Ogwumike files appeal to play in Olympics

Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a last-ditch effort to play basketball for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics, said two people familiar with the situation. The pair were notified earlier this week by FIBA that their petition to play for...
High SchoolShelbyville News

NIL rulings do not change for high school student-athletes

The much-anticipated changes to the fundamental structure of college sports occurred recently when the NCAA suspended its longstanding amateur rules to allow college athletes to monetize their success and profit from their own Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). This action by the NCAA was expected after several state laws were...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

WNBA star out of Olympics after positive COVID-19 test

WNBA star Katie Lou Samuelson will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. “Katie Lou Samuelson, who was placed under USA Basketball's health & safety protocols on Saturday, will remain in protocol & will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games,” USA Basketball tweeted Monday.
SportsKAAL-TV

American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) - An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. USA Gymnastics says Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected but another alternate was placed into isolation because of contact tracing. USA Gymnastics says “the Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility.” The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

Frustrations with NCAA mounting among college administrators

After the NCAA’s amateurism model was eviscerated by the Supreme Court, and after players everywhere were finally granted the freedom to make money, it was fair to wonder how exactly the NCAA fits into the new landscape. What purpose does it have, really, if it no longer has any right...
Miami, FLwlrn.org

Tokyo Olympics In Jeopardy: Taekwondo Athlete From Plantation May Lose Chance To Fight For Haiti

There are only a few families who understand what it feels like to have their child qualify for the Summer Olympics. The medal wrapped around taekwondo athlete Aliyah Shipman's neck last year symbolized years of training and dedication that led to that victory — her proud parents, who had a front row seat to Shipman’s hard work, cheered for her opportunity to fight at the Tokyo Olympics for Haiti.
College SportsFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: College athletes deserve compensation

WHEN THE U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously last month that the NCAA cannot limit the education-related benefits colleges offer their top athletes, it was as though a tectonic plate had shifted in the college sports world. Frankly, this should have happened a long time ago. Athletes who bring in billions...

