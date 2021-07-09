Who is Dreykov in Black Widow Explained
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Black Widow. Read at your own risk!. Under the assumption of many, the big bad in Black Widow is the Taskmaster who mimics the movements of the opponent. However, there is someone bigger behind the character as there is someone in control of everything in the Red Room: General Dreykov. Who is he and how does he fit in the story?epicstream.com
Comments / 0