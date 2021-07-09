Who is Dreykov in Black Widow Explained

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the finale episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. The God of Mischief has seemingly experienced his "endgame" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on multiple occasions but he always finds a way to come back. Following his tragic demise in Avengers: Infinity War, MCU diehards thought we've seen the last of Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the franchise but Disney+ gave the fan-favorite character his own series. The general belief within the fandom was that Loki will only serve as Hiddleston's "proper" farewell to the franchise but as it turns out, the series has a huge impact on Phase Four.