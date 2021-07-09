The Real Identity of the Taskmaster in Black Widow Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Black Widow. Read at your own risk!. The details of the character have been in the shadows for so long that it has become a surprise when it was revealed in the film Black Widow the real identity of the Taskmaster and it is not like a walk in the park to take it in as it is such a twisted reveal that would churn into your stomachs, so shocking that it will make you feel a deeper connection and even anger to the person who made the Taskmaster.