Gaillard Center Announces Master Classes with American Ballet Theatre
The Charleston Gaillard Center is delighted to announce that in addition to presenting the free performance of ABT Across America on Saturday, July 17th, we will also offer two master classes led by American Ballet Theatre dancers. The Gaillard Center’s Education & Community Program continuously seeks out opportunities to engage students of all experience levels with world class performers. On July 17, Lowcountry students will have two opportunities for unparalleled dance instruction.holycitysinner.com
