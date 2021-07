NEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An inmate that went missing Friday morning is now back in custody. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Kyle Neinfeldt is back in custody after not returning from a Huber program assignment. No other details have been released about Neinfeldt’s apprehension. The Department does thank citizens who reached out with information about Neinfeldt and his whereabouts this afternoon.