Things That Instantly Make A Person Significantly Less Attractive

We all have our deal-breakers when it comes to dating. There are just certain things that make us go, "Oh, no no no. Seriously, no. No thank you." But usually, those are the obvious red flags that you can realize on the first date. Unfortunately, there are other major turn-offs that don't appear until specific situations. If you dated someone all throughout this past year, you may not know how terrible they are to waiters, since no restaurants were open. But once you see them in that negative light, well there's no going back.