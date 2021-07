SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is getting yet another new fast-food burger place. So please hold our milkshake from Burger Boy and In-N-Out while we share the details. P. Terry’s Burger Stand, which started in Austin in 2005 and has 22 locations across central Texas, is pegged as a “family-owned and operated burger joint.” The chain’s newest location is in the Medical Center, at the northwest side of the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Fredericksburg Road. It opened on the company's 16th anniversary.