Confederate Monument That Sparked Deadly Charlottesville Rally To Be Removed Saturday

By Deepa Shivaram
kasu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statue of Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally four years ago in Charlottesville, Va., will be removed Saturday, the city council announced Friday. Along with it, another statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that sits nearby will also be removed, though the stone bases of both statues will remain for now. Fencing around both monuments was set up Friday afternoon.

