Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said that the principles behind the right to repair movement – whereby people can fix or change parts in their electronics – laid the foundation for the tech giant.Mr Wozniak made the comments on Cameo, a video platform where people can purchase personalised videos from celebrities, in response to a question posed by right-to-repair advocate, technician, and YouTuber Louis Rossman."I’m always totally supportive and I totally think the people behind it are doing the right thing," Mr Wozniak said. "We wouldn’t have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology...