In 2020, there were three known attacks in the United States. Here’s the information you need to stay safe while enjoying the national parks this summer. Imagine: It’s a sunny, 75-degree afternoon, and you’re on a hike in the national park closest to your home. As you breathe in the fresh scent of pine, listen to the soft trill of birds overhead and watch your shoes crush dried leaves on the trail, your mind begins to wander. You lift your eyes just in time to see a muscular mountain lion standing on the trail only 30 feet ahead. You freeze, and your heart seems to stop and quicken simultaneously.