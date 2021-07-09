Unity College to open environmental professions institute
UNITY, Maine (AP) — Unity College is planning to open an environmental professions institute in the fall. The college, located in Maine, is launching a new Technical Institute for Environmental Professions at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, separate from its main campus in Unity. The institute will offer students classes in environmental science specifically tailored to environmental careers, the Portland Press Herald reported.www.middletownpress.com
