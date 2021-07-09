Cancel
Beehive Archive: Summer Skiing On Mt. Timpanogos

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning in 1912, thousands of adventure-seekers hiked up the back of Mt. Timpanogos each summer to ski down a small permanent snowfield called the “Timp Glacier.” For nearly sixty years, they took to the mountain every July to summit the peak on what was called the “Timp Hike”. Beyond just hiking, this weekend extravaganza included camping, bonfires, and – in some years – glacier ski races. The annual Timp Hike was hugely popular, and also a strain on the mountain’s fragile ecosystem.

