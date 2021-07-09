Beehive Archive: Summer Skiing On Mt. Timpanogos

The cool wind rushes through your hair as you zoom down the mountainside, the ground sparkling with millions of white diamonds. You skid to a stop and take a deep breath, the crisp and cool mountain air rushes into your nostrils, bringing with it the smell of pine. You look around at the trees which tower above you like ancient protectors born from the earth. You take one last look at the white sky as a few flakes drift lazily down from above, seeking to join their brethren that lie upon the ground. Soon, you skid to the bottom and, having spent the day on the slopes, begin to make the short journey to your rental which sits just within eyesight. Our Winter Park ski-in ski-out rentals make it easy to enjoy all the time on the slopes you could want!