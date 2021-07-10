Cancel
Miladinov Adds Junior 100 Fly Gold To European Silver; Popovici Blasts 1:45.26 For 200 Free CR

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosif Miladinov added junior 100 fly gold to the silver he won at the continental showcase in May on the third night of finals at the European Junior Championships in Rome. David Popovici continued the sort of form that has sent ripples across the swimming world as he went 1:45.26 in the 200 free semis, a day after he promised to get among the big fish in Tokyo with a 47.30 WJR over 100.

