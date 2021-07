The recent fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen of the Kara Organization has been touted by fans as one of the best battles that the Shonen franchise has ever seen to date, and one fan has decided to take things one step further by creating a new animated video that adds some more anime franchises into the mix. With the two strongest ninjas of Konoha being unable to defeat the leader of the nefarious ninja collective, it definitely seems as though Team 7 is going to have to work their hardest in order to save the Seventh Hokage and their village.