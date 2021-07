The MLB All-Star Game is in the books, and the unofficial second half of the MLB season is upon us. In a bit of a shock, the Milwaukee Brewers have a commanding four-game lead at the break in the NL Central. While not surprising to many that the Brewers are in contention, it’s the fact that neither the Cardinals nor the Cubs are above .500. It’s well documented that in the first half, Milwaukee’s starting pitching has been nothing short of phenomenal. And since acquiring Willy Adames on May 22nd, the offense is starting to catch up.