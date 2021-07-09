Cancel
Photography

Photo industry is coming back to life after COVID-19, survey shows

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on everyone and photographers are no exception. In fact, our industry was severely hit last year when 75% of photographers said they’d had all their gigs canceled due to the pandemic. Thankfully, it seems that the sunshine after rain is coming this year. According to a recent survey from Zenfolio, things are going for the better, and the photography industry is coming back to life.

