Photo industry is coming back to life after COVID-19, survey shows

As the world opens back up, Millennial spenders are preparing to spend more money outside the home, according to a recent survey from Citi. The bank surveyed customers ahead of launching its most recent Custom Cash Card, reporting that respondents’ buying habits vary widely and have changed drastically in past months. And although beauty products don’t top the list of spending, their activities bode well for the category — with socializing, travel and entertaining topping the list. “Eight-two percent of respondents said that what they spend on varies month-to-month based on their various interests, so on an individual level, people want to live as they choose,” said Pam Habner, head of U.S. branded cards and lending at Citi.