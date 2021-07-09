Palace Barber Shop is a cut above the rest

What can you say about a business that has been a part of a community for nearly 31 years? Rick of Rick’s Family Barber Shop said something to this effect when I interviewed him about his business. And as I began to interview him, I started to wonder what questions I could ask that haven’t already been answered. Rick opened the shop on November 10 in 1990. Rick said that it was after he had left his previous job that he became a barber. “I always cut hair,” he said, “but didn’t know how to cut hair.” He said that it was his sister who suggested that he go to barber school. And so, he attended Lansing Barber College. Although he worked in Okemos for five years, since he opened Rick’s it has been at 111 N. Bridge Street in Dimondale. As Rick said, all of this is information that has been shared before. But this does not make the information any less important as it is what has shaped a business that has endured 31 years. If you were to meet Rick, you would know that he is a friendly and amicable guy. It’s not shocking to know that he shared how thankful he is for his customers who have been supporting him since June 15 of 2020 when he reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown. During the pandemic, many let their hair grow long, not wanting to go out, but Rick’s customers stayed loyal and still came in for their hair cuts. For any new customers who would like to meet Rick, Rick’s is open Tuesday- Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. Rick’s is a walk-in business so just stop at the barbershop that always has flowers out front.