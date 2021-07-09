'Tomorrow War' Review With Casey

The Tomorrow War is the latest sci-fi action film in which the time-travel math doesn’t quite add up (which didn’t keep me from enjoying the film, I’m just saying). Chris Pratt plays Dan Forester, an ex-military guy in 2022 who is desperate to have his life amount to something his young daughter can be proud of, even if that means being catapulted 30 years into the future to fight off an alien invasion that has depleted the earth’s population to such a degree that it probably isn’t sustainable for human life even if they do defeat the invaders. But why get lost in the details?