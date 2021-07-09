Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, WI

Jacob Hall top golfer in MBC

By Ron Jasperson Sports Writer
osceolasun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Middle Border conference is a tough place to compete in golf. The MBC has had State champions in the past and you know that every conference meet will be competitive. Osceola Chieftain Jacob Hall, a senior, competed stroke for stroke with the best of all MBC golfers and by the end of the season was recognized as the conference’s top golfer. Hall accumulated 86 all-conference points during the nine MBC events during the year to finish six points ahead of runner up Matt Mueller of St. Croix Central.

www.osceolasun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Osceola, WI
Sports
City
Osceola, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Ball#Golf Tournament#Mbc#State#St Croix Central#Sectional#Bethel University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy