Jacob Hall top golfer in MBC

The Middle Border conference is a tough place to compete in golf. The MBC has had State champions in the past and you know that every conference meet will be competitive. Osceola Chieftain Jacob Hall, a senior, competed stroke for stroke with the best of all MBC golfers and by the end of the season was recognized as the conference’s top golfer. Hall accumulated 86 all-conference points during the nine MBC events during the year to finish six points ahead of runner up Matt Mueller of St. Croix Central.