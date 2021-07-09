Kiowa County Senior Center shares menus for coming week

Groundbreaking Anniversary! Please join us for an ice cream social July 16 at 1 p.m. We will be celebrating the 10 years since the groundbreaking of the center on July 16, 2011. We are truly blessed and fortunate that there was a group in the community with a vision to rebuild the Kiowa County Senior Center! Without a doubt that was the right decision for the senior citizens that reside here and participate in the day-to-day activities. Please stop by and experience for yourself the bright spot the center has become in so many lives.