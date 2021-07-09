Five tornadoes now confirmed in region as Elsa hit Thursday

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that five tornadoes happened locally as Tropical Storm Elsa hit on Thursday. We will continue to update this story if more are confirmed.

These tornadoes started around 3:45 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. During that time there were 11 Tornado Warnings issued across our area.

Here is a list of where the tornado was and if it has been rated yet:

Hertford Co. (Harrellsville) EF0 around 3:47 p.m.

Suffolk (Lummis) EF0 around 7:04 p.m.

Suffolk (Kings Fork) around 7:16 p.m. No rating yet.

Isle of Wight Co. (Smithfield) around 7:32 p.m. No rating yet.

Camden Co. (Taylors Beach) Around 8:02 p.m. No rating.

Elsa brought heavy rain, wind and severe weather across the region on Thursday after causing one death in Florida and injuring 10 others in Georgia on Wednesday.

There have also been reports that nearly 150 sea turtle nests along Tampa Bay-area beaches were disturbed.

