The devil made him kill and God cured him

Brian Bechtold, in “Untying the Straitjacket,” Investigative Reports, © A&E Television, 1996.

The crime scene revealed two bodies.

But the killer, who slaughtered his parents, was a victim, too, according to Mikita Brottman’s “Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder.” The author details a gruesome double homicide, fueled by abuse, drugs, and, the shooter claimed, the Devil himself.

That, Brottman maintains, isn’t the only horrifying part of Brian Bechtold’s crime.

Brottman explains how the insanity defense works, and how it can leave people in limbo, drugged into submission and locked up without any promise of release.

This unhappily-ever-after story began when George and Dorothy Bechtold married in 1951. George was cold and remote. Dorothy was dangerously mercurial. They verbally and physically abused their five children.

Their oldest son was sent to a camp for juvenile delinquents. Two of their girls were briefly committed to a sanitarium. Ultimately, each child left home as soon as possible.

At 16, Brian, the youngest, was committed too, diagnosed with “atypical depression.” He was put in a maximum-security ward with a teenage pedophile and a son who killed his father with a shotgun.

After 13 days, against doctor’s orders, Dorothy brought her son home to Maryland.

But Bechtold’s troubles continued. His first, and only, girlfriend dumped him. He got into drugs, then trouble with the law. Bechtold had panic attacks, headaches, delusions. Doctors now diagnosed a “schizotypal personality disorder.”

“He began staying up all night and slept only when the sun came up,” Brottman writes. “People seemed to be watching him. They gatecrashed his dreams. When he realized they were using him as a human guinea-pig for mind-control experiments, he knew it was time to fight back.”

He drove to a Kmart, where he bought a pump-action shotgun and a box of shells.

Then he fatally shot his parents.

After, Brian Bechtold got in his car and started driving south. Eventually, he stopped at an RV Park, where he found an old Bible, and read for three straight days.

He realized then, he said, that Satan had sent demons to deceive him. That’s why he killed his parents. Luckily, God was in his life now.

On Feb. 21, 1992, Bechtold walked into a Florida police station and confessed. They called Maryland police, who broke into the family’s house. The couple had been dead for more than a week.

Brian Bechtold was arrested and returned to Maryland. A state-appointed psychiatrist diagnosed him as “suffering from a psychotic illness, namely Schizophrenia, Paranoid Type.” Bechtold waived his right to a jury trial. He was judged not criminally responsible and sentenced to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center.

This is a maximum-security, forensic psychiatric facility, and Bechtold’s sentence had no end date. He would be locked up until the staff deemed that he no longer posed any danger.

And their opinion was the only one that mattered.

“The worst thing about this place is that you’re here indefinitely,” one patient told Brottman. “You don’t know when you’ll get out, if ever.”

It’s here that this true-crime story turns into “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Eventually, Bechtold stopped talking about demons. He agreed he had been criminally insane at the moment he shot his parents. But now, he insisted, his faith had cured him.

To his doctors, however, this was “hyper-religiosity.” When Bechtold complained that they didn’t understand, his argument was considered yet another symptom of his illness.

The more he said he was sane, the more it proved he wasn’t.

As the years passed, Bechtold “came to see his meetings with the psychiatrist as more than pointless,” Brottman writes. “They were actually damaging his chances of release.”

By 1999, Bechtold decided to escape. What did he have to lose? Either he would succeed, be caught and sent to prison, or be killed. Anything had to be better than this.

Planning took months. First, Bechtold pried a piece of metal off an ironing board. He carried it everywhere, hidden up his sleeve. One afternoon, he grabbed a nurse, and held the shiv against her back.

“Come on, lady, I’m serious,” he said. “Let’s go.”

He forced her to unlock the doors to the maximum-security ward. She bolted as soon as she could, but Bechtold kept moving. Two unarmed security guards spotted him; they let him pass. Bechtold walked out of the building, then started running.

The police caught up with him just as he was about to hijack a truck.

“I’m not going to go back,” Bechtold yelled at the cops. “I’m going to count to three, and then I’m going to stab this guy and take his truck. So you’d better get ready to shoot me, OK? One. Two. Three…”

Shots rang out.

Bechtold survived. He didn’t even go to jail.

“I fear that by imposing a prison sentence,” the judge explained, “I am rewarding Mr. Bechtold.”

Instead, she gave him a 13-year probation, and sent him back to the mental hospital until he was judged cured.

Which Bechtold, now feared, would be never.

He later thought he found another escape route when a routine X-ray turned up a shadow on his lung. The hospital ordered an MRI. Bechtold refused. He would rather die of cancer. They couldn’t force him to accept treatment.

They tried. He sued the hospital, serving as his own attorney. Ultimately, though, the judge appointed the hospital as his legal guardian. Further tests failed to show any cancer.

And that was it. Bechtold went back inside for good.

But what, he wondered, if he attacked somebody inside the hospital? That might finally force them to send him to prison instead.

By 2006, he had managed to make another shiv. This time, he decided he would go after a staff member, a social worker who had testified against him at his last trial. He waited for a chance and then, one afternoon, approached her.

But she ducked down a stairway. Someone else, an IT worker, was in the way, so Bechtold stabbed him instead. It wasn’t much of an attack – more of a scratch – but Bechtold spent the next five months in restraints.

Eventually, Bechtold’s situation improved. In 2012, he was allowed to move from maximum- to medium-security. Still, the prospect of release remained distant. To prove progress, he would have to admit the hospital was right – he was insane, and he needed meds.

Bechtold, however, refused to comply. So, in 2013, he tried yet another approach. He took the hospital to court, challenging its guardianship status. Once again, he represented himself, cross-examining his therapists.

He pointed out that their diagnoses had changed over the years. They said that was because his illness changed. He pointed out he hadn’t been violent in a long time. They said that was because he was trying to fool them.

Bechtold could not win.

“You seem like just a great guy,” the judge said. Then he ruled against him. Bechtold was sent back to the mental hospital.

He’s still there.

Bechtold’s in a minimum-security ward, with some privileges. Two years ago, he was allowed to take a supervised trip to Walmart. He bought a jar of instant coffee and a mug. His sister, Cathy, has said he can live with her — if he’s ever released.

He’s not holding his breath.