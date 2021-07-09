Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

‘Mass casualty event happening in slow motion’: Covid runs rampant in under-vaccinated Missouri as Delta threat grows

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lG0Rd_0asJv5FN00

The spread of Covid-19 is running rampant in Missouri as the threat from the Delta variant is growing in places where vaccine hesitancy is high.

Parts of southern Missouri are registering around 60 cases per 100,000 residents a day. By comparison, New York City , a major outbreak zone at the start of the pandemic, is averaging about 2.6 cases each day per 100,000 residents, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

The Delta variant is considered to be a more deadly and about 50 per cent more contagious strain of Covid-19. Previous infection appears to provide little protection against this version of the virus.

And just 39 per cent of Missouri residents have been fully vaccinated. In Camden and Miller counties – home to the popular tourist destination Lake of the Ozarks – even fewer have gotten the shots necessary to be protected against the virus. In Camden County, just 32.3 per cent have been fully vaccinated, and in Miller County, that figure is down to 21.1 per cent.

The Missouri Department of Health has stated that three counties near Lake of the Ozarks are Covid-19 hot spots. The tourist destination played host to a gathering at the start of last summer which became infamous for its blatant violations of Covid-19 safety guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD68Q_0asJv5FN00

The fire chief in Springfield, David Pennington, tweeted on Thursday: “This is a mass casualty event, happening in slow-motion. EMS resources are depleted, and the hospital systems are overwhelmed. Our community is in crisis.”

About 58 per cent of American adults overall have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Compared to other countries, that’s a high figure, but it’s still way off the between 70 and 90 per cent some scientists believe is necessary to achieve herd immunity.

Across the US, the number of Covid-19 cases is steady, but those numbers are hiding two increasingly separate Americas, where cases continue to plummet in urban and suburban areas, but rise in more rural and less populated areas, such as Missouri, that trend more conservative and where people are more hesitant to get vaccinated.

The director of the CDC, Dr Rachel Walensky, said at a recent press briefing that “preliminary data from several states over the last few months suggest that 99.5 per cent of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States were in unvaccinated people”.

According to the most recent Kaiser Family Foundation Poll , 72 per cent of adult urban residents have received at least one dose – while the same is true for only 54 per cent of adults who live in more rural areas.

A spokesperson for Lake Regional Health told The Daily Beast : “We are already stretched to our limit.”

“To be completely blunt – We need you to get vaccinated now. If you haven’t already, please roll up your sleeve. Do it to protect yourself, your family, and this community,” the spokesperson added.

“Right now at Lake Regional, we over the last several weeks have seen a very steady and increasing number of admissions to the hospital that our patients suffering, you know, from the Covid virus,” Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health Systems, told KY3.

“About two months ago, we had between one to two, maybe three or four patients per day, and over the last six or seven weeks that have steadily climbed to the point now where on Sundays we’ve hovered in the high 20s and low 30s,” he added.

Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, told The Daily Beast that “this is all completely preventable. I don’t think it could ever get as bad as it was last year, but things are bound to get worse with the Delta variant before it gets better. We will see a higher uptick in places that have lower vaccination rates, like Missouri. The higher the vaccination rate, the lower the numbers”.

But many area residents and visitors don’t care, and some health officials believe it’s possible that some Trump supporters refuse to get the shots to stop the Biden administration from reaching its vaccination goals.

“There’s a part of me, in thinking through this – are there folks who are still going back to the election results and saying, ‘You know what, the current administration set a goal so we’re going to do our part to make sure they don’t hit their goal?’” Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, told Bloomberg .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Missouri#Cdc#Slow Motion#Politics#Public Health#The New York Times#Ems#American#Cdc#The Daily Beast#Trump#Bloomberg
Related
Newsweek

Louisiana Man Dies of COVID-19 After Calling Vaccines 'Poison'

Alan Scott Lanoix's three sons had to bury him on Father's Day after he died of COVID-19. The Louisiana-born man refused to get vaccinated because he considered it a "poison." He died on June 9 at the age of 54. Lanoix caught COVID-19 at his manufacturing job. His sister, Lisa...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Vaccinations — and COVID cases — growing in number

As of Friday, more than 15,660 Thomas County residents, 35% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health. More than 32,420 doses of vaccine have been administered. Grady County has had more than 14,870 vaccines administered, with more than 7,280 people,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated tourists are pouring into Missouri as Covid rates skyrocket. Our state is terrified

Ten years ago in Paris, I was chatting with a woman at a party who grew up in California; when I told her I was from Missouri, she twisted her face and said, “There’s not much culture in Missouri, is there?”Annoyed as I may have been – and I was – it didn’t rattle me. Midwesterners are strong, industrious, and thick-skinned, despite what our generally polite and accommodating demeanor might otherwise suggest. Her comment was par for the Midwest course.I’ve heard my home state of Missouri called “misery,” “flyover country,” and worse. And of course, the barbs always come from...
Houston Chronicle

As US vaccinations slow, Delta variant drives a rise in cases

Reports of new coronavirus cases are rising again across the United States, a discouraging trend fueled by the spread of the Delta variant and the sputtering vaccination campaign. The country’s outlook remains far better than at previous points in the pandemic: Nearly half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, cases...
Missouri StatePosted by
Upworthy

Missouri woman didn't want COVID vaccine for fear of side effects. She caught the delta variant & died

A Missouri family is spreading awareness for COVID-19 vaccines after a loved one's life was claimed by the Delta variant. Tricia Jones, a 45-year-old mother of two from Kansas City, was reportedly hesitant about getting vaccinated out of fear of its possible side effects. However, her health quickly went downhill after contracting the deadly variant — which is also known as B.1.617.2 — and died on June 9 at Research Medical Center after being on a ventilator for a month. "I never would have thought I would lose my daughter at 45," Jones's mother, Deborah Carmichael, told WDAF-TV.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
kptv.com

Growing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Even with Oregon meeting its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults over age 18, there are growing concerns around the world and about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which has triggered renewed lockdowns in several countries. "We're concerned. We're watching it. It seems to be a lot...
Missouri StateArs Technica

Delta variant slams Missouri as ICUs fill and ventilators run low

As the delta variant spreads rapidly in Missouri and cases of COVID-19 surge, some hospitals in the state are already strained. And projections suggest things will only get worse in the coming weeks. Cases have increased 45 percent statewide in the past two weeks, with hospitalizations rising 24 percent, according...
Posted by
The Independent

Oregon heatwave death toll tops 100 as county calls it a ‘mass casualty event’

The record-breaking heatwave that gripped the northwestern US and Canada has claimed more than 100 lives in the state of Oregon, according to officials.State medical examiner figures now show that the number of suspected deaths tied to the heat has risen to 107. Their ages range from 37 to 97 – 75 were men, and 32 were women. One county has labelled the heatwave a “mass casualty event”.During an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Governor Kate Brown said that the death toll was “absolutely unacceptable” and despite preparations, too many lives had been lost.Oregon endured triple-digit temperatures...
Blue Springs Examiner

Missouri braces for Delta-driven COVID-19 surge

During June, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 took hold in Missouri, the seven-day average of new cases doubled. And now that the easily spread mutation has reached every corner of the state, July will be a repeat of June, or worse, according to the University of Missouri professor monitoring wastewater for the coronavirus.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri considering incentives for Covid vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials, a newspaper reported. The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June 25 Zoom...
Mississippi StateDaily Mississippian

Delta variant spreads in MS, Oxford prepares

More than a year after the first positive coronavirus case was reported in Mississippi, the state is facing virus uncertainty once again as the Delta variant emerges and takes hold. The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationally, accounting for over half of all coronavirus cases. Public...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Concerns over delta variant, slowing vaccination rate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, some cities in the U.S. are seeing surges in cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Melinda Ashton from Hawaii Pacific Health discusses the latest on the pandemic. For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org. Copyright 2020 Hawaii News...

Comments / 0

Community Policy