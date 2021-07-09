China Is the First Crack in the Covid Recovery
China is the first noticeable crack in the Covid-19 recovery. The only major economy to show any growth at all last year, the country is now taking steps to ease monetary policy — just when the Federal Reserve is beginning to lay the groundwork to taper asset purchases. A significant slowing of its expansion might give other commercial powers pause about the robustness of the global upswing, and a taste of how hard it may be to meaningfully withdraw stimulus.
