2 dogs rescued from hot car by Vegas police officers

Las Vegas police officers rescued 2 dogs from a locked car around 4 a.m. today, according to Capt. Dori Koren with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Koren says the dogs were left with no food or water. In reply to a question on Twitter, he says the dogs were left in the car for about 4 hours before the officers were able to rescue them.

Koren did not say where the officers found the car or if the owner of the dogs is facing any sort of consequences. The dogs are now in the possession of Animal Control.

Las Vegas is currently under an Excessive Heat Warning and today's high temperature is expected to be 115 degrees. A car can heat up very quickly even in much cooler weather.

While regular citizens are not protected by the law if they rescue an animal from a hot car, police officers and animal control officers are able to do so.

RELATED: What you need to know about hot weather and dogs

Citizens are covered by the Good Samaritan law if they rescue a child from a hot car.