Exclusive: Getting to Know Tiki Bar Lovin’ Jarod Grubb

With of a love of the mountains, lakes, rivers, and oceans, Jarod Grubb‘s passion for life is contagious. Taking a page from idols like Chesney and Buffett, Jarod is always ready for a good time – especially if there is a Tiki Bar! – and he shares that “look on the bright side” attitude through his music. Today, the Montana native releases his island-shore influenced single “Tiki Bar On The Beach” just in time for the summer heat to kick in to full gear.