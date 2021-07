PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Everyone in Arizona is apparently trying to snag Suns merchandise or a Devin Booker jersey, and they’re going fast. The league released their most popular team merchandise list Wednesday afternoon. The list is based on the season’s second half sales, and the Suns climbed 16 spots from the previous list. In the first half of the season, the Suns were at the back end of sales, sitting at 19. In the second half of the season, the Suns rose to third on the list.