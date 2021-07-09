Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

India's June fuel demand recovers as lockdowns ease

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 11 days ago

India's fuel demand recovered last month after slumping to a nine-month low in May, as restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic were eased and mobility picked up. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 8% from May to 16.34 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Friday.

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Jet Fuel#Lockdowns#Oil Demand#Ppac#Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China's crude oil output up 2.8 pct in June

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output rose 2.8 percent year on year to 16.67 million tonnes in June, official data showed. The June output grew 3.5 percent from the 2019 level. The daily oil output last month stood at 556,000 tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 19-23

ICE Brent futures September contract were trading at $72.55/b at 0145 GMT July 19, down from the $73.61/b level at 0830 GMT July 16, Intercontinental Exchange data showed. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In Asia, rising demand for fuel oil from Pakistan in August and...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on frail cargo demand

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Monday, hurt by muted buying interest in the physical market, while concerns over new infectious coronavirus variants weighed on the region's near-term aviation demand outlook. Although the aviation markets in the United States and Europe have found some support in recent weeks, fresh travel restrictions tied to surging COVID-19 infections have dashed hopes for a recovery in Asian jet fuel demand this year, traders and analysts said. "Jet fuel is set to remain a laggard at least until Q2-2022, and potentially for some time further," said Philip Jones-Lux, head of downstream at consultancy JBC Energy. "The gradual recovery that we are seeing in different markets is mostly the result of a resumption in regional flights, while inter-continental flights, which account for a sizeable share of jet fuel demand, have experienced limited improvements to date." Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the front-month time spread traded at minus 22 cents per barrel on Monday. CHINA'S DIESEL EXPORTS REBOUND IN JUNE - China's June diesel exports rebounded from May and more than doubled from the same period last year, as refiners shipped out more surplus barrels amid record refinery production. - Diesel shipments last month reached 2.36 million tonnes, versus 1.68 million tonnes in May and 1.04 million tonnes in June 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday. - Jet kerosene exports also increased in June to 910,000 tonnes, the highest since April 2020 and compared with 770,000 tonnes a year earlier. - Chinese refineries processed at record rates in June as plants returned from maintenance and due to the start-up of a new crude unit at private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp in April. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking some concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.38 -0.63 -0.82 77.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 -0.02 0.88 -2.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.48 -0.63 -0.82 77.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 -0.02 0.92 -2.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.69 -0.63 -0.81 77.32 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 -0.02 1.02 -1.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.62 -0.6 -0.76 79.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 0 0.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.88 -0.57 -0.75 76.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 -0.01 2.50 -0.4 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Energy Industrykitco.com

India's June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in about 3.9...
Businesstechxplore.com

Paytm's expected $2.2bn IPO fuels India market

Digital payments pioneer Paytm on Friday took a major step towards launching India's biggest initial public offering, telling regulators that it would seek to sell $2.2 billion in shares. The offering is the latest in a wave of IPOs in India, with food delivery firm Zomato this week raising $1.3...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07% y/y -govt

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday. Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of...
Businesstechxplore.com

India's Infosys posts highest revenues in decade on strong demand

Indian software giant Infosys reported a 22.7-percent increase in quarterly net profit Wednesday after its revenues soared to their highest in a decade as global demand for digital services boomed during the pandemic. The company increased its full-year revenue guidance by two percent to 14 to 16 percent on the...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

OPEC stuck to its forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in the rest of 2021 and predicted oil use would rise in 2022 at similar to pre-pandemic rates, led by growth in the United States, China and India. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June retail inflation rises 6.26% y/y

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation (INCPIY=ECI) rose 6.26% in June from a year ago, government data released on Monday showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 6.58% for the month. RUPA REGA NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS, MUMBAI. "There was no...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's TCS profit jumps on digital services demand

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) reported a 29% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, powered by higher demand for cloud services and strong growth in its mainstay banking and finance business. The upbeat results from TCS, the country's top software exporter, mark...
Public Healthautomotiveworld.com

India’s automakers recovering from COVID-19

COVID-19 remains a serious health emergency in India. The country was devastated by a second wave of the disease over April to May 2021, with daily new cases rising as high as 400,000, and daily death tolls as high as 4,500. Scenes of oxygen, ventilator and bed shortages rose the alarm worldwide. Such was the prevalence of cases in India that the Delta variant—first detected in India in late 2020—is now on track to become the dominant strain of the virus worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.
BusinessBusiness Insider

India's Service Sector Contracts Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - India's service sector contracted sharply in June as the emergence of the pandemic and the reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand, survey data from IHS Markit revealed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell unexpectedly to 41.2 in June from 46.4 in May. Economists had forecast the...
Economywtvbam.com

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday. The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said. ($1 =...

Comments / 0

Community Policy