Former West Chester School Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse of First-Grader

LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting incident on the city’s 100 block of Green Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities state that on July 13, 2021, at approximately 5:54 PM, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a shooting, in the 100 block of Green Street. Officers arrived at the scene and located three victims. Two of the victims were evaluated at the scene for apparent graze wounds, but were not transported to the hospital. A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. All three victims were adult males who reside in Lancaster City.