West Chester, PA

Former West Chester School Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse of First-Grader

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and West Goshen Township Police announce the arrest of 63-year-old Randy Boston, of Shickshinny, PA, for the sexual abuse of a first-grade student at West Chester Christian School during the 2007-2008 school year. The defendant is charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Institutional Sexual Assault, and related charges. He is currently a pastor at the Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny.

