Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The F-35 Fighter Jet Has a New Siren

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Peter Suciu

military, Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9aGc_0asJuGlU00

Monessa “Siren” Balzhiser has joined the ranks of an elite group of female pilots.

The F-35 Fighter Jet Has a New Siren

Last month, former U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot Monessa “Siren” Balzhiser joined the ranks of an elite group of female F-35 Lightning II pilots who paved the way before her when she became the first F-35 Production and Training Pilot. Balzhiser joined the defense contractor in 2018 and was selected to fly the F-16 jet as a production and training pilot.

Balzhiser said that when she was asked if she had any interest in flying the fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft, “Siren” thought it was a joke and didn't initially believe it. When the shock subsided she jumped at the chance to fly the world’s most advanced aircraft.

“I’m absolutely humbled and honored to represent Lockheed Martin and fly the F-16 and the F-35, two of the best fighter jets out there,” Balzhiser said in a press statement. “It was a little bit shocking at first, but once I settled down, I was in awe—I’m still in awe.”

Balzhiser added that she had taken her very first flight in the F-35 jet at Luke Air Force with her mentor and F-35 flight instructor, Lt. Col. Kristin “Mother” Hubbard, flying as her wingman.

More from The National Interest Something Called a Flak Cannons Could Destroy an F-35 Stealth Fighter An Eye-Popping $1.5 Trillion: Is the F-35 Stealth Fighter Worth It? Flak Cannons Could Pose A Huge Threat To The F-35

“It was amazing and a bit surreal,” Balzhiser added. “If you can imagine every emotion that you can think of happening in one location—nervousness when stepping out to the jet, to the pure excitement of being strapped into one of the most powerful fighter jets in the world, to scared of messing up, to a huge adrenaline rush—it was just all encompassed in my one little glass cockpit.”

As part of the preparation for her first flight Balzhiser spent six weeks prior with the 56th Training Squadron and 61st Fighter Squadron as part of a senior officer course. The training consisted of rigorous amounts of academics for each system on the F-35 jet and twelve simulator scenarios.

Balzhiser and her classmates had to demonstrate their ability to identify and respond to any kind of situation requiring emergency procedures, and also how to handle all the sensor capabilities in the state-of-the-art F-35 jet.

“Honestly, I could not be happier being a fighter pilot and now flying the F-35,” said Balzhiser. “It’s a dream come true for me.”

Females Flying High

As of July of last year, there were eleven active-duty female F-35A pilots, compared to 286 active-duty male pilots. United States Air Force Lt. Col. Christine Mau became the very first woman in the F-35 program in 2015 after previously flying F-15 jets.

There are also two women F-35C pilots in the United States Navy, with one serving as an instructor at Fighter Squadron 125, while the other is an F-35C weapon school instructor, the EurAsian Times reported. The United States Marine Corps currently has three female F-35 aviators, including one full-time pilot along with a student pilot who flies the F-35B jet, while another female flight student is in the training to fly the F-35C jet.

Last year, Capt. Emily “Banzai” Thompson became the first woman to fly the F-35A Lightning II jet in combat in the Middle East.

“This is my first deployment,” Thompson said in a statement at the time. “So for me, it was a pretty big deal, the first combat sortie for me. Of course, being the first female, it’s a pretty big honor. There’s a lot of females who have come before me and there’s a lot of females already flying combat sorties in other platforms. So just to be the person who gets that honor, that first, it just meant a lot.”

Balzhiser said that being a woman shouldn’t make a difference as it certainly doesn’t matter to the aircraft.

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers, and websites. He is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com .

Image: Reuters

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Fighter Aircraft#Female Pilots#United States Air Force#Defense Contractor#U S Air Force#Falcon#Luke Air Force#The United States Navy#Fighter Squadron 125#The Eurasian Times#Amazon Com#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

This Is How Many F-35 Fighter Jets Are Down for Engine Repair

Dozens of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters are down for engine repairs, top military officials disclosed Tuesday, as the services grapple with an engine shortage that has afflicted the Pentagon for more than a year. Testifying before the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

A Bunch of F-35s Are Just Sitting Around Without Their Engines

Dozens of F-35 fighter jets are unable to fly worldwide due to a serious parts shortage. The shortage includes the F-35’s F135 engine. The U.S. military and contractors cite a number of problems, including COVID-19 and engine parts wearing out ahead of schedule. The U.S. Air Force is down dozens...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber

Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Russia’s New Fighter Jet Design Breaks Cover (Updated)

The eagerly awaited new fighter seems to be named Checkmate and is due to be unveiled at the MAKS air show next week. Photos have appeared on social media showing what appears to be Russia’s much-hyped new light-to-medium-weight fighter, or at least a mock-up of it, days after the country’s United Aircraft Corporation first teased that a new design was likely to appear imminently. Previous announcements indicated that the rumored fighter, described as “a fundamentally new military aircraft,” was to be officially unveiled at the MAKS international air show that will begin at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, next week.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

The Mach-3 XF-108 Rapier Would Have Packed Its Big Missiles On A Revolver-Like Launcher

The Rapier carried its trio of long-range missiles in a rotary pack that would be used for downing marauding Soviet bombers. Of all the aircraft projects of the 1950s that never saw the light of day, without doubt, one of the most potentially impressive was the North American XF-108 Rapier. This was a planned all-weather interceptor that would have been propelled to a speed of over Mach 3 by a pair of General Electric J93 afterburning turbojets. Those were the same engines that powered the remarkable XB-70 Valkyrie strategic bomber, another Mach-3 North American product. The XF-108 shared some visual similarities and certain components with its larger cousin, but perhaps the most novel feature was its unique, internal rotary missile launcher.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Lockheed Martin to build HIMARS M142 rocket launchers

July 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin will build additional HIMARS rocket launchers for the U.S. Army and Marines in a $160.5 million contract announced this week by the Pentagon. The contract modification includes production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 launchers for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales program, although as Defense Department statement did not mention the number of systems to be produced.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Pentagon seeks F-35 engine options

The Pentagon is considering Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) engine options due to the propulsion system's difficult sustainment and an expected need for better performance in the future. Lieutenant General Eric Fick, F-35 program executive officer (PEO), told a House panel on 13 July that the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

The Marine Corps Just Beat the Air Force and Navy in the Latest Jet Capability Race

While the U.S. Marine Corps says its first squadron of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters is fully equipped and ready for war, the Air Force and Navy need more time to catch up. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, said earlier this month that its fifth-generation F-35C jets have achieved full operational capability, known as FOC -- meaning they're ready for full operations.
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

U.S. Army Give First Glimpse Of New Long-Range Weapon

The U.S. Army has released a new video giving the first look at a new and highly classified weapon. “Long Range Effect” is a loitering munition, a drone which cruises for an extended period under operator control, locating targets with onboard sensors before diving down like a missile. The new...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Navy Now Has a TOPGUN for Submariners

The U.S. Navy now has a naval squadron that imitates enemy submarines in simulated combat. The unit is part of a wider trend in the U.S. military of training to fight realistic enemies. The squadron, AGGRON, is similar to the “aggressor” squadrons that train fighter pilots. The U.S. Navy is...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

F-35 used as elevated sensor to enable live fire of PAC-3 Patriot for cruise missile kill in US Army Flight Test

A Lockheed Martin PAC-3 missile successfully intercepted a surrogate cruise missile threat at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, using F-35 as an elevated sensor. A Lockheed Martin PAC-3 Patriot missile successfully intercepted a surrogate cruise missile threat at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), New Mexico, using F-35 as an elevated sensor. The mid-July US Army flight test marks a first in one flight test – F-35 data contributing to the global track used by the US Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) to live fire a PAC-3.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

Standard Missile-6

The Standard Missile-6 (SM-6), also known as RIM-174, is a ship-launched anti-air and anti-surface interceptor missile developed by Raytheon Company. The SM-6 is part of Raytheon’s STANDARD missile family, which also includes Standard Missile-1, Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-3. The SM-6 is the first missile of its kind, with anti-air,...
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

The Pentagon wants to upsize its naval ghost fleet

This story originally featured on The War Zone. The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office, or SCO, is adding two more unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, to its secretive Ghost Fleet Overlord program, which it is running in conjunction with the U.S. Navy. In addition to the pair of new ships, SCO has announced that it will transfer the two existing USVs it has been testing to the Navy in January 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy