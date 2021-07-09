Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Andolini’s Pizza Rustica

By News On 6
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Bausch is back this afternoon with a recipe for Andolini’s Pizza Rustica. 1 20 oz. dough (or the largest dough you can make or get) 2 Tblsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) 9 oz. ricotta cheese. 14 fresh spinach leaves. 4 to 5 slices of prosciutto, cut into thirds...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Pizza Dough#Use Your Fingers#Food Drink#Pizza Rustica Andolini#Italian#Preheat#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Pizza Hut Taiwan's Century Egg Pizza Is Turning Heads

Pizza Hut isn't exactly a stranger to creating unique and unusual menu items. From their American-style hot dog crust pizza to the Indonesian fish and chips pie to the marmite-stuffed crust at locations in New Zealand (via Delish), the restaurant chain hasn't exactly shied away from coming up with creative, and maybe even a little crazy, food items. But the latest offering from Pizza Hut in Taiwan might just beat them all.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

Mario’s Pizza House Still Uses Recipes Dating Back to 1936

From Old Ebbitt Grill downtown to The Raven Grill in Mount Pleasant, the District has many historic bars and restaurants. Most, though, are the same in name only. Ebbitt’s Victorian decor harkens back to its 1856 opening, but its menu has been updated since Ulysses S. Grant visited more than a century ago. (It’s also operated at different addresses.) The Raven, open since 1935, once served cheeseburgers but now only offers bags of potato chips. For a real slice of history, there’s one pizza spot to visit: Mario’s Pizza House on 25th Street SE.
Recipesthealmondeater.com

Garlic Tomato Pasta

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. Impress your date with this rich and savory Garlic Tomato Pasta. Made with 7 simple ingredients, the bites of juicy tomatoes, bacon, and fresh basil are satisfying and don’t lack any flavor. My easy Garlic Tomato Pasta is proof you don’t need a...
Restaurantsmilwaukeemag.com

What It’s Like to Go to Ian’s Pizza at 2 a.m.

The young woman in the fancy jean jacket calls to her friend, somewhere else on Brady Street but presumably within earshot. By the third “Olivia,” three men in the chaotic crowd are also shouting her name. They clearly do not know Olivia, but it’s the time of night to join in. Bar time on Brady Street.
Food & DrinksPopular Mechanics

Ooni’s Karu 12 Is a Fun Little Pizza Oven

The Takeaway: Pizza ovens are going to be a popular trend this summer, with folks firing up purpose built ovens on patios and in backyards all across the land. We've been watching the trend and learned of this oven made by one of the first companies to engineer the portable, personal pizza oven—Ooni Pizza Ovens. Ooni has made it possible—and easy—to make Instagram-worthy, artisan pizza at home with their Karu 12, dual fuel pizza oven. We were as impressed with cooking a delicious pizza in 60 seconds, as we were with the design and construction of the Karu 12. Made from stainless steel and riveted with tight seams, the sleek pizza oven is compact and easy to set up.
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta Recipe

Create a meal that’s restaurant-worthy in half an hour with this shrimp and mushroom pasta recipe. It has a creamy sauce with a dash of Dijon. Boil a large, salted pot of water for the pasta. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Add the butter and oil to a skillet...
Restaurantscountry1037fm.com

Fast Food News: Jimmy John’s Wraps and Plant Based Pizza!

Another week and big things are happening in the world of fast food. This time for fast food news we don’t have any new players in the chicken wars, however. It is good news if you are more health-conscious than the average fast-food connoisseur. Jimmy John’s Introduces Summer Wraps!. I...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

The time has come to put Fritos on pizza, declareth Papa Murphy’s

I’m a firm believer in putting chips on pretty much everything. It’s a holy act, and one that’s actually in the Bible (Old Testament, don’t look too hard). Chips make an ideal topping for sandwiches (over the meat, but under the sauce), soups, and, yes, pizza. Fortunately, a major pizza brand has decided to get with the program: take ’n’ bake pizza brand Papa Murphy’s just introduced the Fritos Outlaw Pizza, a limited-edition thin crust pizza featuring garlic sauce, Texas brisket, a barbecue drizzle, and a crunchy Frito topping.
Summerdale, PACumberland County Sentinel

Discerning Diner: Al’s Pizza & Pub offers variety of food and drink

When I made the decision to visit Al’s for this column, I was shocked to learn that I haven’t visited the eatery in quite some time, according to an employee who informed me that the bar adjacent to the main dining room was installed six years ago. This was just one of the surprises I encountered when I visited Al’s Pizza & Pub last Saturday.
Cherry Creek, NYObserver

Cherry Creek welcomes Big Eddie’s Pizza and Subs Shop

CHERRY CREEK — Big Eddie’s Pizza and Subs Shop recently opened its doors in Cherry Creek. The July 12 opening was well-received, and ended up being a very busy day, proprietor Ed Foster said. “Our customers were very complimentary on everything from the size of our menu, to the size...
Restaurantssaucemagazine.com

Eat this black garlic bread at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

The black garlic bread at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is an unfussy pizza-style dish with minimal but perfect ingredients. Fermented black garlic with its sweet and sour notes, sweet roasted garlic and pungent sliced fresh garlic, set against a backdrop of milky burrata and pizza dough speckled with pockets of air and charred crust, allow you to taste the allium’s full flavor spectrum. Pair it with a beautiful day and a chilled rosé for an ideal meal.
Horton, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Local Eats: Burgers, calzones and pizza on the menu at Shorty’s Grill in Horton

HORTON, MI -- Matt Dunbar is living the dream at Shorty’s Grill. Dunbar bought the property four years ago and opened the restaurant three years ago. “I am not from this industry. I started in construction,” Dunbar said. “I got to the point where I wanted something to do for the rest of my life. So I bought this place. We try to tell everybody that we are in restaurant with a bar in it, not a bar serving bar food. We are a restaurant first.”
localsyr.com

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen

If you’re looking for something different and unique to eat — look no further than Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen in Fayetteville. “When you walk inside,” says owner Nick Avicolli, “you have like these beautiful brick walls and it’s almost like you’re walking into a Speakeasy. You have this light up LED bar and you look in the back and you have this beautiful coal fired oven and then you walk right into the right and you have this wide-open dining room with flowers and plants.”
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesWKRC

Bonefish Grill recipes

OCombine the first 7 ingredients in a small sauce pot over medium heat. oBring to a simmer, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes. oOnce cheese softens, add Green Onion and whisk until smooth. oAllow Cream Cheese mixture to cool. oAdd Vegetable Oil to a separate sauté pan over medium...
RecipesNews On 6

Everything Bagel Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwich

On today's cooking corner, Barnhart of Panera Bread has a recipe for an Everything Bagel Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwich. 1 tbsp. Peppadew peppers, pickled, drained and sliced. 1. Toast the Everything bagel and let cool slightly. 2. To assemble the sandwich, spread horseradish cream sauce evenly on both slices...
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Orange Broccoli and Chicken Stir Fry

I love making this quick and easy dinner idea, orange broccoli and chicken stir fry. Be sure everything is ready to go before you start. 1) Cube the chicken breasts into bite size pieces and set them aside. 2) In a medium size bowl, mix all of the sauce ingredients...
Recipespanolian.com

Cream of Zucchini Soup

Simmer green onions, garlic and zucchini in butter/olive oil in tightly covered pan for about 10 minutes, or until barely tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Place cooked mixture, curry powder and salt in food processor and process about ½ minute or until smooth. Return to pan, stir in ½ cup whipping cream and broth; gently heat to a nice simmer. Makes 4 servings. Top each serving with ½ teaspoon whipping cream, swirl once with spoon and sprinkle lightly with paprika to garnish. Chill if preferred.

Comments / 0

Community Policy