In the latest bid by the UK’s beleaguered aviation industry to put pressure on the government to ease restrictions, passengers on four routes to Heathrow will be invited to take part in a trial that offers the chance of faster queues.British Airways and Virgin Atlantic passengers checking in at Athens, Montego Bay in Jamaica, New York JFK and Los Angeles will be invited to prove their vaccination status before boarding their planes.In total, several hundred people each day could take part in the Heathrow trial. The option will allow them to join a special arrival queue, though they will still...